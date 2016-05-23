Lucy Hale's Early Career Will Blow Your Mind — and Not Just Because of Her Brows

On Pretty Little Liars, no one is more fashionable than Aria Montgomery (Sorry, Hanna!). But before she was dodging A's creepy texts in style, you won't believe how Lucy Hale got her start. She's actually a reality TV alum. At age 14, she starred on American Juniors — and won. This was Fox's kiddie version of American Idol that created a (short-lived) singing group. Think Making the Band meets junior high.

Prepare to have your mind blown by the performance below.

First off, she sounds incredible. Second, that asymmetrical tank top? You totally had the same one in your closet — don't even lie. Basically, she dressed like all the cool kids in middle school: thin brows and middle part. Oh, and can't forget the braces.

Throwing more nostalgia into the mix, here's Hale's American Juniors audition, where her mom predicted that everybody would know her name 10 years later.

Mama Hale was so right! Not only has her career blossomed, but so has her style. The PLL star traded in her long locks for a choppy bob and bold brows. Seriously, all hail Hale's eyebrows.