Breaking! Lucy Hale Has Red Hair Now

Mike Pont/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 18, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Brunette hair, be gone! Lucy Hale just pulled an Ariel Winter. 

The Pretty Little Liars actress took to Instagram to show off her brand new copper-hued locks, and she looks uh-mazing. In the photo she posted to Instagram, she's also showing off an Adele-inspired cat eye. And haven’t we all at some point? 

“My version of the "Adele" I miss my blonde hair,” the actress wrote. 

RELATED: See the New Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2016

My version of the "Adele". I miss my blonde hair 😿

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Hale is actually a natural brunette, but back in February, she dyed her hair blonde before going brunette again. And judging by this caption, her red hair days may be numbered, but we're still fans of the new color. Looks good, Lucy!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!