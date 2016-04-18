Breaking! Lucy Hale Has Red Hair Now

Brunette hair, be gone! Lucy Hale just pulled an Ariel Winter.

The Pretty Little Liars actress took to Instagram to show off her brand new copper-hued locks, and she looks uh-mazing. In the photo she posted to Instagram, she's also showing off an Adele-inspired cat eye. And haven’t we all at some point?

“My version of the "Adele" I miss my blonde hair,” the actress wrote.

Hale is actually a natural brunette, but back in February, she dyed her hair blonde before going brunette again. And judging by this caption, her red hair days may be numbered, but we're still fans of the new color. Looks good, Lucy!