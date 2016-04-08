Lucy Hale Goes Back to Brunette

Well, that was fast!

Just a month after Lucy Hale went platinum blonde, the Pretty Little Liars star switched things up again and went back to her roots. "So fun meeting/working with @quinnmurphy1 & @lacyredway today! Thanks for glammin me up," Hale captioned a selfie on Instagram that showed her hair in a brunette bob parted down the middle as she posed with hairstylist Lacy Redway and makeup artist Quinn Murphy.

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 7, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT

The 26-year-old actress also flaunted her new 'do at the ABC Freeform Upfront in New York City Thursday to promote the final season of PLL, sporting a plunging black tuxedo top, trousers and black pumps. Her co-stars Sasha Pieterse, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell were all on hand as well ahead of the June 21 premiere.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Hale went back to brunette, though. Back in March, her longtime hairstylist, Kristin Ess, told PeopleStyle the thesp's platinum blonde 'do was only temporary. "We just wanted to do something fun while she's not filming," Ess said. "She has a short break. She just finished her new movie, Dude, where she has super-long, dark hair and goes back to [Pretty Little Liars] in a few weeks for which she'll have to go back to brown with highlights."

While Hale slayed the platinum blonde look, she also knows how to work it as a brunette. And there's no denying that brunettes have just as much fun. See more 2016 celebrity hair makeovers here.