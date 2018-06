Liv Tyler's Changing Looks

2 of 18 Steve Finn/Alpha/Globe Photos, Inc.

1996

The fresh-faced newcomer hit the Cannes Film Festival to promote Stealing Beauty. "Here's one trick I learned on the set," she told InStyle. "After applying foundation and a little blush, dust your face with translucent powder, then mist skin with a rosewater spray and lay a Kleenex over it for a second. It makes your face seem flawless in a way that looks like you aren't wearing makeup."