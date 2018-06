Lea Michele's Changing Looks

At the Teen Choice Awards, Michele went for a roughed-up beachy blowout. We love the carefree vibe her strands give off, while staying red carpet appropriate with its matte texture. "I wanted Lea to look like a classic, sun-kissed California girl," her hairstylist Mark Townsend said. "I loved her Atelier Versace dress and wanted to show how a cool, young woman wears couture, so I kept her hair pretty natural with loads of texture."