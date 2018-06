Lauren Conrad's Changing Looks

A no-fuss updo made a nice complement to Conrad's flawless makeup at our post-Golden Globes bash. "Is there a more perfect place to wear glitter than to the InStyle party?" makeup artist Amy Nadine asked on thebeautydepartment.com. "First I used a nude shade on her lid and crease and a chocolate shade on her lower lash line, then I dabbed the glitter shade all over her lid with my ring finger to deposit the glitter. Next we winged the top lash line with black liquid liner and followed with two coats of mascara and eight individual lashes on each eye."