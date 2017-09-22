You Have to See Mom-to-Be Kylie Jenner's Dramatic Beauty Transformation

Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 22, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Kylie Jenner has certainly come a long way since the debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians almost a decade ago. The star has grown up in front of our eyes, from an adorable 10-year-old to the social media sensation to first-time mother-to-be, and her ever-changing beauty look alone has become a trending topic in its own right (#KylieJennerChallenge, anyone?).

WATCH: Kylie Jenner's Beauty Transformation

She's become so known for her variety of hairstyles and her power pout that Jenner has both a hair extension line as well as her own lip kit, which sold out in five seconds flat. Because her beauty transformation only continues to get more and more dramatic, we're taking a look back at how the youngest Jenner has changed since 2007. Scroll down to see Kylie's ever-changing looks year by year—trust us, it's pretty mesmerizing ...

1 of 32 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2007

Thanks to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show, we were introduced to the Kardashian family in 2007—not to mention Kylie, who was all smiles at the viewing party.

Advertisement
2 of 32 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

2009

Two years after the show's debut, Kylie worked light eye makeup and a clear gloss at the Kiss & Tell album launch for Selena Gomez.

3 of 32 WireImage

2009

Perhaps as a gateway to the adventurous hairstyles she's constantly switching up today, Jenner first experimented with blunt bangs back in 2009.

Advertisement
4 of 32 David Livingston/Getty Images

2010

2010 marked the year Kylie started getting experimental with her makeup look, with the green shadow across her lids as evidence. 

Advertisement
5 of 32 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2011

In an apt move for the Hollywood Style Awards, Jenner pulled her strands into a trendy ponytail with face-framing tendrils.

Advertisement
6 of 32 Chris Weeks/WireImage

2012

Still favoring an au naturel effect, Jenner kept her makeup light, and her natural brunette layers parted off-center.

Advertisement
7 of 32 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

2012

Jenner enhanced her naturally-dark strands with subtle copper highlights and loose waves.

Advertisement
8 of 32 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

2013

Could this have been the beginning of Kylie's power pout phase? Jenner paired her voluminous waves with a hot pink lipstick, and a sheer wash of color on her cheeks.

Advertisement
9 of 32 Mike Pont/FilmMagic

2013

The star appeared fresh-faced and natural at the New York City preview to reveal the Kendall and Kylie collection for PacSun.

Advertisement
10 of 32 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013

Jenner's look for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere was all about her dark, vampy lip, which complemented the graphic neckline of her dress. 

Advertisement
11 of 32 Frazer Harrison/AMA2013/FilmMagic

2013

She added blunt bangs to her look for the 2013 American Music Awards.

Advertisement
12 of 32 David Livingston/Getty Images

2013

After a few months of growing out her fringe, Jenner attended the premiere of Justin Bieber: Believe with her copper highlights parted in the center.

Advertisement
13 of 32 JB Lacroix/WireImage

2014

Kylie kicked off 2014 by amping up the intensity on her ombre finish, and dare we say, her slightly fuller pout. 

Advertisement
14 of 32 Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/WireImage

2014

Just before the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Jenner chopped her layers into a bob, and added turquoise highlights.

Advertisement
15 of 32 Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage

2014

Jenner swept her aquamarine layers back and gave the term "statement lip" a literal meaning at the American Music Awards, coordinating her lipstick with her burgundy dress. 

Advertisement
16 of 32 Karwai Tang/WireImage

2015

Jenner celebrated her new role as Nip+Fab's brand ambassador by rolling into the announcement event with a choppy, side-parted lob and a vivid red lip.

Advertisement
17 of 32 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

2015

Well-placed extensions transformed the star's long bob into cascading waves.

Advertisement
18 of 32 Michael Kovac/WireImage

2015

Feeling blue, Kylie? The youngest Jenner jumped on the pastel hair trend with a pale azure bob.

Advertisement
19 of 32 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2015

Jenner paired her metallic neutral eye with a super-shiny black wig, featuring layered, brow-skimming bangs at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Advertisement
20 of 32 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

2015

Staying true to Fashion Week, Jenner worked a trendy dark lip at Vera Wang's Spring 2016 show, adding some contrast to her golden highlights. 

Advertisement
21 of 32 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

2015

At the New York City opening of The Sugar Factory, the star appropriately wore a candy-colored mint wig. 

Advertisement
22 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2015

She's gone blonde! Kylie paired her all-white ensemble with a pop-of-color cheek and a flaxen wig. 

Advertisement
23 of 32 Sonia Moskowitz/WireImage

2015

Clad in Balmain for H&M, Kylie's statement matte lip, lush lashes, and center-parted lob were the focal points of her look for the launch party. 

Advertisement
24 of 32 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2015

Jenner wore her strands in a low, center-parted ponytail teamed with neutral-toned makeup for the American Music Awards.

Advertisement
25 of 32 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

2016

The fashion and beauty mogul celebrated the launch of her new Kendall + Kylie Collection at Nordstrom with long blonde locks and a matte nude lip.

Advertisement
26 of 32 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

2016

Jenner gave off serious '90s vibes, rocking multicolor pastel hair, a Louis Vuitton headscarf, and a white t-shirt under her black slip.

Advertisement
27 of 32 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

2016

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star temporarily became part of the bob mob with this asymmetrical look. She paired the blunt 'do with a smoky eye and muted pink lip.

Advertisement
28 of 32 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2016

Jenner styled her mid-length hair in romantic loose waves, accessorizing a pink glossy lip.

Advertisement
29 of 32 Greg Doherty/Getty

2017

Jenner's shiny top knot allowed the neckline of her silver gown to take center stage, while her makeup stuck within the soft pink territory.

Advertisement
30 of 32 Steve Granitz/Wireimage

2017

Between the long waves, feathery lashes, and nude lip, this look was classic (klassic?) Kylie.

Advertisement
31 of 32 Jason Kempin/Getty

2017

For the Alexander Wang show at NYFW, Jenner worked a bob with a shiny, almost wet finish.

Advertisement
32 of 32 Jerritt Clark/Getty

2017

Would Coachella really be Coachella if Kylie didn't show up in a neon hair color? Jenner opted for a yellow highlighter tone for an event over the festival's first weekend.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!