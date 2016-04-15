Kylie Jenner Dyes Her Hair Peach for Coachella

It's no secret Kylie Jenner has a strong love for Coachella ... and going all out for it.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her way to the music fest in Indio, Calif. Friday, she showed off a brand new hair color while she was it: bright peach locks. "Peach," she captioned a shot of her new 'do on Instagram, which showed her pouting her lips as her long peach hair swept over a white T-shirt.

peach A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT

In an Instavideo, Jenner revealed more of the look, lip-syncing to PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's "Come and See Me" as she ran her fingers through her hair. While it's not clear if Jenner dyed her own locks or is rocking a wig, this isn't the first time she's sported a bold hair color at Coachella.

🍑 A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2016 at 1:37pm PDT

Last year, she dyed her hair blue, showing off the look again in a throwback shot she posted Thursday. "Vibe," she captioned the snap, which shows her wearing a suede baseball cap over her blue locks, paired with a crop top and Timberland boots.

Vibe A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 13, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT

While this appears to be the first time Jenner has rocked peach locks, the reality star and lip kit guru certainly did it well, giving her fans another dose of hair inspo. Take a peek at more celebrity hair transformations in our gallery!