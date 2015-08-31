Kylie Jenner's (Very) Drastic Beauty Transformation

The youngest of the Kardashian brood has grown up before our very eyes (she was 9 when KUWTK aired for the first time) and a lot has changed. During her television tenure Kylie Jenner ascended from tween reality star to sought-after celebrity with a massive social media following, fashion collaborations, and most recently a line of clip-in hair extensions. More surprisingly, though, is how much her look has changed.

Click here to see photographs that detail just how much the 18-year-old's look has changed.