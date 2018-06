Keira Knightley's Changing Looks

"We decided that the look should be bright and clean with a few gentle hues of color," Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee said of Knightley's premiere look. Lee opted to use light, shimmery shadows on the star's lids to keep in tune with her fresh-faced appearance. After curling her lashes, Lee applied waterproof mascara just at the base. "This helps to hold the curl," she said. "Then I used a selection of strip and individual lashes to create a soft, natural effect."