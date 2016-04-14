Katherine Heigl's No Longer a Blonde! See Her Dramatic Hair Makeover

Katherine Heigl ... is that you?! The former State of Affairs star, who has been rocking a blonde bob as of late, stepped away from that hairstyle and out in Los Angeles with a new head-turning brunette 'do this week.

In a photo she posted on Instagram Thursday, Heigl smiles wide in a gray mini-dress while with two of her girlfriends, palming a cocktail and showing off her new, short wavy hairstyle complete with honey blonde highlights. "First order of business in LA...girls night at Cafe Stella with my gorgeous gal pals @cheyenneellis and @irritated_one. Love you guys like crazy! Only thing that would have made the night total perfection @tawnylehman sitting there with us!," she captioned the photo.

A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Apr 14, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

While the 'do is a change, it's not a huge surprise Heigl switched up her look. The actress has rocked a variety of hair colors and styles over the years, even sporting a short brunette cut back in 2009, which she posted a photo of for Throwback Thursday earlier this year. "#TBT and a visit to the darker side of the color palette! Wearing my hair brunette and short for a Late Show appearance with the great David Letterman in 2009," she captioned the photo, which showed her striking a pose with her hands on her blue plunging dress.

A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 4, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

Whether Heigl wears her hair brunette, blonde, red, short or long though, the hair chameleon knows how to work any look. And that deserves major props. For more hair inspiration, check out our celebrity hair transformations gallery!