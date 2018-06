Justin Bieber's Changing Looks

No more swoop-the singer rocked a fresh haircut at a First Step 2 Forever signing in N.Y.C. "We've been talking about it over the last 6 months or so," his hairstylist Vanessa Price told People. "Cutting your hair is just part of the evolution and growing process for anyone, and I think he was just ready." Joked the singer during the 45-minute cut: "I feel like I'm Sampson."