See Justin Bieber's VERY Blonde New 'Do      

Ladies sometimes get a bad rap for constantly changing their hair styles, but here's proof that guys can be just as A.D.D. with their 'do. To wit: Justin Bieber debuted a new hairstyle this weekend, continuing his seemingly endless hair evolution.

After promoting his new emoji app by promising fans a sneak peek at his new hair color if they downloaded it, the 22-year-old pop star revealed his new bleached blonde hair in several Instagram posts. In two of the pictures, Bieber is sporting a plain gray hoodie while he shoots pool with some friends, and in the others, he's posing in front of a helicopter with his crew, dressed simply in a blue T-shirt and shorts.

Bieber has been a bit of a wild man when it comes to his hair lately. While he was once known for his signature side-swept tresses, he's been pushing the boundaries with his look for several months now. Over the course of 2016, he's sported cornrows, lilac hair, and dreadlocks before calling it a day and shaving his head at the end of April.

These past few months have been a roller coaster ride with the Biebs and his look, but we'll likely get a break now—with cropped, bleached hair, there's not much he can do to his locks until they grow back.