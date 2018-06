Jessica Biel's Changing Looks

Biel wore a burgundy liner and mascara by Chanel to the Hitchcock premiere in N.Y.C. "Jessica has the most beautiful green eyes so I wanted to make them stand out," Biel's makeup artist Kayleen McAdams said of the star's peepers. "Deep, wine-toned lips have been popular this season so I decided to play on that by using a burgundy liner and mascara on her eyes to make her eyes really pop."