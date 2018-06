Jennifer Lawrence's Changing Looks

Lawrence went with a smoky eye and an intricate updo for the Golden Globes. "I decided to play off the vibrancy of her poppy red dress with both warm and neutral hues," said her makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. Her hairstylist Mark Townsend was also inspired by Lawrence's fashion pick. "When I saw Jennifer's Dior Couture gown, I immediately knew I wanted to pull her hair up to accentuate the silhouette of the dress," he said. "I took three to four-inch pieces around the hairline and loosely braided them before pulling all her hair into a low chignon."