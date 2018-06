Jane Fonda's Changing Looks

An iconic new look (and soon an Oscar)! "I had my first real hair epiphany," Fonda wrote. "The men in my life liked it long and blond, and I had been a blonde for so long that I didn't even know what my own color actually was. I simply said to [N.Y.C. hairstylist] Paul McGregor, 'Do something,' and he did. It was the haircut that became famous in Klute, the shag, and he dyed my hair darker, like what it really was. I knew right away that I could do life differently with this hair."