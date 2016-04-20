This Is What Irina Shayk Looks Like With Short Hair

In today’s makeover news, Irina Shayk has short hair. Make that very short hair. Shayk is apparently working on a very secret project (judging by her hashtag), and we can only assume that her hair transformation is part of it.

The model posted a short clip on Instagram of her whipping her hair back and forth on a beach. A while ago, Shayk ditched her signature brunette locks and dyed her hair blonde for another modeling project.

It’s clear that when it comes to work, she’s a total pro. So is it a wig or is this cut the real deal? Guess we're going to have to wait for her secret project (or, you know, another Instagram pic) to find out.

Short hair don't care.. 😉💦#SecretProject #ComingSoon

But, yeah, now it's confirmed she can pull off anything.