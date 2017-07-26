Helen Mirren Is 72! See Her Stunning Transformation Through the Years 

InStyle Staff
Jul 26, 2017 @ 6:30 am
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
1969

Born July 26, 1945, the gorgeous blond starred in one of her first films as a teenaged artist's muse in Age of Consent.

Everett Collection
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
1979

With her untamed mane of curls and kohl liner, Mirren played sexually charged roles in Hussy and the controversial Caligula. "It was like being well paid to visit a nudist colony," she once joked.

Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Collection
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
1984

Mirren sported a very Princess Di sideswept shag while performing on the London stage in Invitation.

Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Collection
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
1992

The actress's fame grew playing Detective Jane Tennison on the murder miniseries Prime Suspect. Her dangerous look included matte red lips, a sleek short cut and a new tattoo of a Native American symbol meaning "equal but opposite."

Michael Grecco/Getty Images
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
1997

She wore a feathered hat she called "my bird's nest" to pick up her Golden Globe for Losing Chase. Joan Rivers and others panned the look, causing Mirren to quip, "I'm going to wear garbage bags from now on."

Ron Galella/WireImage
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
2001

The Gosford Park star sported a short crop with piecey fringe for the BAFTAs.

Starstock/Photoshot/Everett Collection
HElen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
2003

A bona fide sex symbol after her bare-it-all role in Calendar Girls, Mirren hit the Golden Globes with curly tendrils and bold crimson lipstick.

Fitzroy Barrett/Globe Photos Inc.
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
2005

"Who has ever played the two Elizabeths in a lifetime, let alone in the same year?" asked the regal star of The Queen and Elizabeth II. Away from the palace(s), she wore her crowning glory in a retro pompadour.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
2007
The actress had every reason for radiance-over the course of the year, she scooped up an Oscar, an Emmy and a pair of Golden Globes.
dpa/Landov
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Beauty
pinterest
2010

With her sleek platinum bob, soft smoky eyes and full fuchsia lips, the Red lead is hotter than ever.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2012

Mirren wore her silver strands in a sleek updo at the Golden Globes.

Rex
Helen Mirren - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2013

Mirren flattered her features with soft, natural shades at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Helen Mirren
pinterest
2014

The actress showed off her sparkling diamonds with a face-framing updo.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
<p>2015</p>
pinterest
2015

The red carpet star paired her coral blush with a bright pink lipstick.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Helen Mirren
pinterest
2015

Upon arriving at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere for Eye in the Sky, Mirren's hair and makeup were perfectly on-point.

Todd Williamson/WireImage
<p>2016</p>
pinterest
2016

Mirren, with her hair cut into a choppy-chic bob, looked gorgeous while attending the U.K. premiere of Eye In The Sky in London.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
<p>2017</p>
pinterest
2017

The acclaimed actress stepped out in Monaco looking glam with an edgy cropped cut and a bright maroon lip. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 17 Everett Collection

1969

Born July 26, 1945, the gorgeous blond starred in one of her first films as a teenaged artist's muse in Age of Consent.

Advertisement
2 of 17 Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Collection

1979

With her untamed mane of curls and kohl liner, Mirren played sexually charged roles in Hussy and the controversial Caligula. "It was like being well paid to visit a nudist colony," she once joked.

3 of 17 Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Collection

1984

Mirren sported a very Princess Di sideswept shag while performing on the London stage in Invitation.

Advertisement
4 of 17 Michael Grecco/Getty Images

1992

The actress's fame grew playing Detective Jane Tennison on the murder miniseries Prime Suspect. Her dangerous look included matte red lips, a sleek short cut and a new tattoo of a Native American symbol meaning "equal but opposite."

Advertisement
5 of 17 Ron Galella/WireImage

1997

She wore a feathered hat she called "my bird's nest" to pick up her Golden Globe for Losing Chase. Joan Rivers and others panned the look, causing Mirren to quip, "I'm going to wear garbage bags from now on."

Advertisement
6 of 17 Starstock/Photoshot/Everett Collection

2001

The Gosford Park star sported a short crop with piecey fringe for the BAFTAs.

Advertisement
7 of 17 Fitzroy Barrett/Globe Photos Inc.

2003

A bona fide sex symbol after her bare-it-all role in Calendar Girls, Mirren hit the Golden Globes with curly tendrils and bold crimson lipstick.

Advertisement
8 of 17 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

2005

"Who has ever played the two Elizabeths in a lifetime, let alone in the same year?" asked the regal star of The Queen and Elizabeth II. Away from the palace(s), she wore her crowning glory in a retro pompadour.

Advertisement
9 of 17 dpa/Landov

2007

The actress had every reason for radiance-over the course of the year, she scooped up an Oscar, an Emmy and a pair of Golden Globes.
Advertisement
10 of 17 Valerie Macon/Getty Images

2010

With her sleek platinum bob, soft smoky eyes and full fuchsia lips, the Red lead is hotter than ever.

Advertisement
11 of 17 Rex

2012

Mirren wore her silver strands in a sleek updo at the Golden Globes.

Advertisement
12 of 17 Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

2013

Mirren flattered her features with soft, natural shades at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Advertisement
13 of 17 Fred Duval/FilmMagic

2014

The actress showed off her sparkling diamonds with a face-framing updo.

Advertisement
14 of 17 Jim Spellman/WireImage

2015

The red carpet star paired her coral blush with a bright pink lipstick.

Advertisement
15 of 17 Todd Williamson/WireImage

2015

Upon arriving at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere for Eye in the Sky, Mirren's hair and makeup were perfectly on-point.

Advertisement
16 of 17 Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

2016

Mirren, with her hair cut into a choppy-chic bob, looked gorgeous while attending the U.K. premiere of Eye In The Sky in London.

Advertisement
17 of 17 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

2017

The acclaimed actress stepped out in Monaco looking glam with an edgy cropped cut and a bright maroon lip. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!