Happy 57th Birthday Barbie! See Her Fashion Transformation Through the Years

The world's most fashionable doll might officially turn 57 today, but we think she has already had a milestone 2016. In January, girls of all ages rejoiced when Mattel announced that Barbie would now come in tall, petite, and curvy versions. And while it may have taken some time to get to this pivotal point, we love that Barbie has never shied away from a good makeover over the years.

Following her 1959 debut, in that iconic black-and-white swimsuit, Barbie's look has been a reflection of the times. From pillbox hats (1962) to shoulder pads (1986), she has tackled every decade's tricky trends. And since Career Girl Barbie was released in 1963, she has stepped into the shoes (and outfits) of practically every profession, like surgeon, astronaut, and presidential candidate, proving that there was always major substance behind that style.

To celebrate Barbie's big day, take a look at her fashion transformation through the decades.

1 of 7 Courtesy Mattel Inc.

1959

The original Barbie may have cost only $3, but she delivered major glamour for the era. Along with her modern one-piece, she was styled with cat eye sunnies, gold hoop earrings, and sleek black pumps.

2 of 7 Courtesy Mattel Inc.

1962

A year after Jacqueline Kennedy became the first lady, Barbie was influenced by her iconic style, wearing a swing coat, pristine white gloves, and of course, a pillbox hat.

3 of 7 Courtesy Mattel Inc.

1971

Malibu Barbie made a splash in the early '70s with her long blond hair and golden California girl glow. An aqua bathing suit, yellow beach towel, and oversize pink shades made the beach a casual and chic destination.

4 of 7 Courtesy Mattel Inc.

1986

With big shoulder pads and even bigger hair, Barbie borrowed the best fashion and beauty fads of the '80s and wrapped them into one look. Even Madonna would be impressed by her use of neon, leggings, and headscarves.

5 of 7 Courtesy Mattel Inc.

1995

Donna Karan designed this mock turtleneck, belted mini and vibrant red wrap— the perfect choice for a day of browsing at Bloomingdales.

6 of 7 Courtesy Mattel

2004

Way before Hillary hit the campaign trail, Barbie announced her bid for the White House in her own primary-colored pantsuit. Her platform? Creating world peace, helping the homeless, and taking care of animals.  

7 of 7 Courtesy Mattel Inc.

2016

Today’s Barbie represents all shapes, sizes, skin tones, and styles of dress, from a laid-back denim romper to a vibrant floral cocktail dress. 

