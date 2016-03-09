Happy 57th Birthday Barbie! See Her Fashion Transformation Through the Years

The world's most fashionable doll might officially turn 57 today, but we think she has already had a milestone 2016. In January, girls of all ages rejoiced when Mattel announced that Barbie would now come in tall, petite, and curvy versions. And while it may have taken some time to get to this pivotal point, we love that Barbie has never shied away from a good makeover over the years.

Following her 1959 debut, in that iconic black-and-white swimsuit, Barbie's look has been a reflection of the times. From pillbox hats (1962) to shoulder pads (1986), she has tackled every decade's tricky trends. And since Career Girl Barbie was released in 1963, she has stepped into the shoes (and outfits) of practically every profession, like surgeon, astronaut, and presidential candidate, proving that there was always major substance behind that style.

To celebrate Barbie's big day, take a look at her fashion transformation through the decades.

