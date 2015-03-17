Glenn Close's Changing Looks

InStyle.com
Mar 17, 2015 @ 12:26 pm
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1982

The theater-trained star of The World According to Garp wore her hair in a halo of ringlets.

Joe McNally/Getty
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1983
A bronzed Close made a splash in The Big Chill.
JUDIE BURSTEIN/GLOBE
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1984

Natural curls for the star of The Natural.

Ann Clifford/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1985

The Oscar nominee sported '40s-inspired waves and dark lipstick at the ceremony.

GLOBE PHOTOS
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1989

She picked up the Female Star of the Year honor at the ShoWest Awards with a gleaming blowout.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1991

Nominated for Sarah, Plain and Tall, Close hit the Emmys with pinned-back locks.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1993

The Oscars presenter dropped by an after-party flaunting chin-length curls.

BEImages
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1994

She returned to the Academy Awards wearing a sleek, short crop.

Starstock/Photoshot/Everett Collection
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1995

She accepted an Emmy for her role in Serving in Silence: The Margaret Cammermeyer Story with textured waves.

LISA ROSE/GLOBE
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
1996

For the Mars Attacks! premiere, Close debuted a playful pixie cut.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2004

A soft baby-blond bob for the Stepford Wives premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2004

The Shield actress walked the red carpet at the Emmys with a face-framing style.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2008

Now starring in Damages, Close attended the SAG Awards with her romantic curls pulled back into a simple updo.

Michael Germana/Everett Collection
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2009

A tousled short cut at the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2009

Even sunglasses couldn't hide her flirty petal-pink blush and matching lipstick at the Emmys.

BEImages
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2011

The Albert Nobbs lead posed at the Governors Awards with a buoyant bouffant style.

Jim Smeal / BEImages
Glenn Close - Transformation - Hair - Celebrity Before and After
pinterest
2012

Close wore soft peach tones for the SAG Awards.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
<p>2013</p>
pinterest
2013

The actress continues to stun with her shoulder grazing hairdo on the red carpet.

Getty Images North America
<p>2014</p>
pinterest
2014

Close debuts a flattering pixie cut.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
INF - Saturday Night Live's 40th Anniversary Special
pinterest
2015

The actress opts for a slicked back 'do, proving that she's not one to hide behind her hair.

INFphoto.com
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Joe McNally/Getty

1982

The theater-trained star of The World According to Garp wore her hair in a halo of ringlets.

Advertisement
2 of 20 JUDIE BURSTEIN/GLOBE

1983

A bronzed Close made a splash in The Big Chill.
3 of 20 Ann Clifford/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty

1984

Natural curls for the star of The Natural.

Advertisement
4 of 20 GLOBE PHOTOS

1985

The Oscar nominee sported '40s-inspired waves and dark lipstick at the ceremony.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Ron Galella/WireImage

1989

She picked up the Female Star of the Year honor at the ShoWest Awards with a gleaming blowout.

Advertisement
6 of 20 Ron Galella/WireImage

1991

Nominated for Sarah, Plain and Tall, Close hit the Emmys with pinned-back locks.

Advertisement
7 of 20 BEImages

1993

The Oscars presenter dropped by an after-party flaunting chin-length curls.

Advertisement
8 of 20 Starstock/Photoshot/Everett Collection

1994

She returned to the Academy Awards wearing a sleek, short crop.

Advertisement
9 of 20 LISA ROSE/GLOBE

1995

She accepted an Emmy for her role in Serving in Silence: The Margaret Cammermeyer Story with textured waves.

Advertisement
10 of 20 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1996

For the Mars Attacks! premiere, Close debuted a playful pixie cut.

Advertisement
11 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2004

A soft baby-blond bob for the Stepford Wives premiere.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2004

The Shield actress walked the red carpet at the Emmys with a face-framing style.

Advertisement
13 of 20 Michael Germana/Everett Collection

2008

Now starring in Damages, Close attended the SAG Awards with her romantic curls pulled back into a simple updo.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty

2009

A tousled short cut at the Golden Globes.

Advertisement
15 of 20 BEImages

2009

Even sunglasses couldn't hide her flirty petal-pink blush and matching lipstick at the Emmys.

Advertisement
16 of 20 Jim Smeal / BEImages

2011

The Albert Nobbs lead posed at the Governors Awards with a buoyant bouffant style.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

2012

Close wore soft peach tones for the SAG Awards.

Advertisement
18 of 20 Getty Images North America

2013

The actress continues to stun with her shoulder grazing hairdo on the red carpet.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2014

Close debuts a flattering pixie cut.

Advertisement
20 of 20 INFphoto.com

2015

The actress opts for a slicked back 'do, proving that she's not one to hide behind her hair.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!