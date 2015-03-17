Glenn Close's Changing Looks

1982
Joe McNally/Getty
1983
JUDIE BURSTEIN/GLOBE
1984
Ann Clifford/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty
1985
GLOBE PHOTOS
1989
Ron Galella/WireImage
1991
Ron Galella/WireImage
1993
BEImages
1994
Starstock/Photoshot/Everett Collection
1995
LISA ROSE/GLOBE
1996
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
2004
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2004
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2008
Michael Germana/Everett Collection
2009
Frazer Harrison/Getty
2009
BEImages
2011
Jim Smeal / BEImages
2012
Kevork Djansezian/Getty
2013
Getty Images North America
2014
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2015
INFphoto.com
1 of 21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement