Emily VanCamp's Changing Looks

For the Environmental Media Awards, VanCamp sported subtle honey lids. "Emily's dress was such a bold color," her makeup artist Rosie Johnston told InStyle.com, "we wanted to keep it simple." To highlight the contours of VanCamp's face, Johnston used Giorigio Armani's Blushing Fabric in Carmel on her cheeks and jawline: "I used the same liquid bronzer on her eye lids as I did for her cheeks," she told us, adding that she blended the bronzer with MAC eyeshadow in Texture.