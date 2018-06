Emily Blunt's Changing Looks

The newlywed supported husband John Krasinski at the Emmy Awards. "We wanted a style that was very different from any that Emily had worn before," said Reeves. "I knew that a modern look based on '20s waves was the perfect complement to her gown." By adding the finishing touch - a diamond earring sewn along two criss-crossed bobby pins - Reeves made sure the retro updo had a one-of-a-kind vibe.