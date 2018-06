Elisabeth Moss's Changing Looks

Wow! Moss went to Tommy Buckett and Caroline Buckler at the Marie Robinson Salon for her platinum pixie. "I tweaked the color a bit to go with this cut," Buckler said. "Elisabeth's skin tone is perfect for this shade, which makes her eyes really pop." Why the big change? "I had the same brunet color for two projects in a row, and I wanted to do something really different," Moss told us. "What's great about being blond is that you can wear any color-even darker colors. Blond hair is almost like an accessory in itself!"