Scarlett Johansson

Johansson has a strong sense of occasion. She keeps her daywear simple (“I’m pretty casual-I wear sneakers and flats.”). But she goes all out after dark, because, as she says, “I like to look like a lady.” The sultry star shows off her curves in vintage-style gowns nipped at the waist, but is careful to show restraint. "It's great to celebrate sexuality," she has said. "Not to overemphasize it but touch on it." She tries out retro-flavored bouffant dos for an overall look inspired by the silver screen. "For the red carpet, I pull pictures of things I've seen in movies," Johansson has said. "I don't flip through magazines to see what I should be wearing.”