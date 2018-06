Hairstylist Rod Ortega was inspired by Rita Hayworth in the 1946 film noir Gilda when creating Britton's retro Golden Globes look. Before going through the hair with a one-inch curling iron, he spritzed fully dry hair with Leonor Greyl's Spray Structure Naturelle to make sure the coils stayed put. After the curls cooled, he brushed them out with a paddle brush. A few more pumps of the Spray Structure Naturelle guaranteed the waves would last all night.