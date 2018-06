Claire Danes' Changing Looks

Bouncy waves and smudgy liner for the Golden Globes. Hairstylist Peter Butler first blew her hair dry with a round brush before setting small sections with a medium-sized curling iron. To "soften the hair and add shine while still leaving the curls intact," he dabbed John Frieda Frizz-Ease Secret Weapon Flawless Finishing Creme on the hair and brushed through the waves with a paddle brush.