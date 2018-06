Carey Mulligan's Changing Looks

"For the 15th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala I wanted Carey to stand out," said makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. "It had to be all eyes, eyebrows and perfect skin." She started by prepping Mulligan's creamy complexion with moisturizing foundation and blotting powder. "I used a creme shadow on the lids, blending it in softly. Then I used a hint of shimmer over the top and a little on the outer corner to catch the light."