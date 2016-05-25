Brie Larson Is from Your Favorite Middle-School Movies—and You Probably Didn't Even Know It

Before she snagged an Academy Award for Best Actress, Brie Larson was living life in the fast lane. Well, kind of. She starred in the 2003 Disney Channel original movie Right On Track with 7th Heaven alum, Beverley Mitchell (aka Lucy Camden). As a quick refresher, that's the DCOM where two sisters become drag racing champs.

Buckle up and relive your childhood by watching the trailer below. The quality may be a little grainy, but the nostalgia totally makes up for it.

Let's please take a moment to reflect on Larson's bangs. Who didn't rock piece-y baby bangs in middle school? They were all the rage.

#tbt to when I awkwardly and gingerly held a bedazzled clock while forcing a smile on a red carpet(why did this happen?!). Shout out to my bangs for being so structurally sound. WOW. #roundbrush A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Apr 21, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

Another fun fact: Larson walked the halls in Jennifer Garner's 13 Going On 30. The Room star played one of the infamous Six Chicks, alongside another famous face—Ashley Benson. Their look was totally '80s.

Do you see those side-ponies and scrunchies?! These throwbacks are the perfect reminder that before she was a big-name actress, Larson had the same middle-school style as you. And really, what's more comforting than that?