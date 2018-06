Anne Hathaway's Changing Looks

"I wanted to create a glamorous, high-drama look appropriate for a New York movie premiere," hairstylist Adir Abergel said of Hathaway's sleek style. "The diagonal side part is a dramatic look within itself, but paired with Anne's short hairstyle, the drama factor was taken up a notch." While the star's strands were still wet, Abergel formed a side part that started at the corner of her eyebrow, sectioning her hair at an angle for a dramatic effect. He added texturizer to boost volume, and after a quick pass with the blow-dryer, he slicked on a hair gel to impart a sleek, mirror-like texture: "The final result was a smooth, high-shine hairstyle that brought the entire look together, and gave it a super-chic finish."