Amy Adams's Changing Looks

For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Master, makeup artist Stephen Sollitto complemented the star's clean skin with a sheer lip and understated eye. A touch of aptly-placed bronzer made her skin more radiant, and broke up the singular color of the tinted moisturizer: "I always add bronzer on every girl I work with. If you add foundation, the face is one blank canvas of color, by adding bronzer, there is more dimension, which makes the skin look natural."