Makeup artist Amy Nadine gave Peet a romantic flushed look for the Emmys. For a radiant base, Peet's skin was first prepped with a hydrating moisturizer and then layered with a light cream foundation. Nadine stippled and then swirled a cream blush on the apple of her cheeks with an angled blush brush. She completed the look with nude lipstick and a touch of peach lip stain.