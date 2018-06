Alexa Chung's Changing Looks

9 of 13 Ian Gavan/Getty Images

2012

For the British Fashion Awards, Chung sported a shiny, defined look that still held her trademark tousled edge. To enhance Chung's natural wave, her hairstylist George Northwood added a volumizing mousse to damp hair, then rough-dried as he scrunched her strands with his fingers. A few passes with the dryer and a round brush gave her bangs a sleek inward curl, then Northwood added further definition by wrapping random sections around a curling iron. Volumizer was spritzed at her roots to give the style lift, then he brushed through Chung's curls with a boar-bristle brush to loosen them. "A pea-sized amount of hair serum worked through the ends adds a high-shine, luxe feel," Northwood added.