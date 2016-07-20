You Have to See Chloe Grace Moretz's New Piercing

Leave it to Chloe Grace Moretz to make piercings look absolutely elegant and dainty. The actress recently debuted her latest ear jewelry configuration and we're completely obsessed.

@maria_tash thanks for the ear set up :) and @jamesrajewski for the installation and piercing! 🙏🙌

A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

Created by piercer James Rajewski at Studio City Tattoo in Los Angeles, the tiny Maria Tash earrings that top of Moretz's look are absolutely girly and gorgeous. On his own Instagram, Rajewski mentions that he's the only person to have pierced the 19-year-old and the pair intends to keep it that way. Clearly this girl is one heckuva faithful customer (then again, if it isn't broke, don't fix it).

We can't wait to see what they come up with next, although this combo of jewels is so perfect we're hoping they don't touch it...at least not for a while.

