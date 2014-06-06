It's National Doughnut Day! Get the 10 Best Sweet Treats from InStyle’s Instagram

Sweets will always have a very special place in our hearts—and stomachs. And one perk of working at InStyle is having the opportunity to taste some of the trendiest and most popular desserts (like doughnuts from Doughnuttery or ice cream sandwiches from Sprinkles). While we are all about smoothies this summer, it remains difficult for us to turn down sugary delectables. But what's a better time to treat ourselves to a sweet snack today, on National Doughnut Day! Get inspired for your midday snack or full-on dessert with a roundup of our favorite sweets from our Instagram feed—plus, find information on where to buy them!