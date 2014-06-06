It's National Doughnut Day! Get the 10 Best Sweet Treats from InStyle’s Instagram

Sweets will always have a very special place in our hearts—and stomachs. And one perk of working at InStyle is having the opportunity to taste some of the trendiest and most popular desserts (like doughnuts from Doughnuttery or ice cream sandwiches from Sprinkles). While we are all about smoothies this summer, it remains difficult for us to turn down sugary delectables. But what's a better time to treat ourselves to a sweet snack today, on National Doughnut Day! Get inspired for your midday snack or full-on dessert with a roundup of our favorite sweets from our Instagram feed—plus, find information on where to buy them!

Doughnuttery

It was love at first site when Doughnuttery sent over a sampling of their treats. This doughnut shop has taken one of our favorite breakfast staples—errr, indulgences—and turned it into a bite-sized treat that's perfect for any time of day. Aside from the too cute size, we love the wide array of unique flavors, like Paris Time (lavender, pistachio, and vanilla), Rosemary Road (rosemary, roasted cornmeal, and fig), and Cheesy Poof (cheddar cheese, corn, jalapeño). But don't worry—they've got classic flavors, too. Visit Doughnuttery here.
New York Cake Pops

New York Cake Pops has managed to combine two of our favorite things—sweets and jewelry! We loved these cake pop rings because they're perfect for wearing and eating. And you don't have to live in NYC to enjoy these yummy morsels. New York Cake Pops delivers their range of customizable cake pops nationwide. Check them out at shopnycakepops.com.
Treat House

Treat House rice crispy treats and the June issue of InStyle? Yes, please! This Upper West Side shop has a crispy rice cereal and marshmallow treat for almost any occasion you can think of, and they ship gift boxes all over the country. One bonus if you stop by their storefront: ice cream bars. Yum! Order your Treat House treats here.
Baked By Melissa

Baked by Melissa has taken the beloved cupcake and shrunken it down to the size of a quarter. The result? Total deliciousness. The company, which has locations all throughout New York City as well as one in New Jersey, has a roster of tried and true flavors including red velvet, cookie dough, peanut butter and jelly, and cinnamon. But every month, that lists grows a little bit when they add on limited-edition flavors, like these Mother's Day-themed cupcakes. Get your hands on a few of these (trust us, you'll want more than one), at bakedbymelissa.com.
Magnolia Bakery

Just when you thought you couldn't love Magnolia Bakery more, they start offering wedding cakes! We were lucky enough to sample three of their wedding cake flavors when they stopped by our offices. The petite sample sized caked were gorgeous and delicious—almost too pretty to eat! Check them out, along with Magnolia's cupcakes and other baked goods, at magnoliabakery.com.
Sprinkles

What could be a better mid-afternoon treat than a scoop of ice cream sandwiched between the top and bottom of a Sprinkles cupcake? We stopped by their new N.Y.C. shop before it opened to the public and tasted the goods, and they were just as good as you imagined. Luckily, Sprinkles has locations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington D.C. (many of which have cupcake ATMs!). Find all their locations here.
Georgetown Cupcake

Easter came early when Georgetown Cupcake sent over some of their famous desserts! This Washington, D.C.-based bakery has expanded to multiple locations across the country, but if yours isn't one of them you can still order their cupcakes online. Try their seasonal flavors or one of the classics.
The Able Baker

There's no denying this: cookies equal comfort food. Maplewood, N.J.-based The Able Baker bakes and frosts the cookies every day, and we were delighted to get a batch of these tech-inspired treats in honor of InStyle.com's new look. Stop by the bakery to try a cookie or one of their cakes or pies.
Mister Krisp

If you've ever looked at your favorite food and thought, "This would taste a lot better as a crispy rice treat," then Mister Krisp is the treat maker for you. They make everything in crispy rice treat form, including animals, chocolate bars, and even the Instagram logo. We loved these heart and bow shaped treats at the Morgan Lane preview. Email Mister Krisp to get some custom treats of your own.
Dana's Bakery

Who doesn't love a macaron? The treat du jour is so yummy, and Dana's Bakery makes them in just about any flavor you can think of. These Valentine's Day–themed macarons didn't last long around our office, and you can get your hands on them no matter where you live. Visit danasbakery.com to order yours now (may we suggest the Margarita flavor?).

