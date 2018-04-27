Take a Tour of Leonardo DiCaprio's New $4.91 Million Los Feliz Home

Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Apr 27, 2018 @ 10:30 am

In what comes as a surprise to no one, The Wolf of Wall Street star Leonardo DiCaprio’s financial savvy doesn’t end with one of his most iconic characters. The 43-year-old’s real estate portfolio is vast, and he just added a new gem to his prized collection.

Trulia reports that the Oscar winner recently dropped a cool $4.91 million 4,464 square-foot home in Los Angeles’s exclusive Los Feliz neighborhood.

VIDEO: Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumored New Girlfriend? All About Camila Morrone

The home, previously owned by DiCaprio’s musician pal Moby, is the ideal hideaway for the paparazzi-shy star. Surrounded by trees and shrubbery, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion provides plenty of privacy, as well as an intimate enclave of fellow celebrities (despite the sale, Moby still lives next-door).

DiCaprio’s spent the last few of years clearing out his real estate holdings. In 2016 he listed the $10.95 Malibu compound he owned for 18 years, sold his Greenwich Village apartment for $8 million, and listed his Studio City home. Oh, and he sold his other Malibu pad in 2013.

Maybe the draw of living next to Moby proved reason enough to jump back into the real estate game? Whatever the case, Leo's investment looks just posh enough for Hollywood's reigning king. 

Scroll down below for a closer look at DiCaprio’s new Los Feliz digs.

1 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Exterior

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

Living Room

3 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

Kitchen

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

Dining Room

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

Sitting Room

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

Bedroom

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy of Trulia

The Pool

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!