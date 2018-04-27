Take a Tour of Leonardo DiCaprio's New $4.91 Million Los Feliz Home

In what comes as a surprise to no one, The Wolf of Wall Street star Leonardo DiCaprio’s financial savvy doesn’t end with one of his most iconic characters. The 43-year-old’s real estate portfolio is vast, and he just added a new gem to his prized collection.

Trulia reports that the Oscar winner recently dropped a cool $4.91 million 4,464 square-foot home in Los Angeles’s exclusive Los Feliz neighborhood.

The home, previously owned by DiCaprio’s musician pal Moby, is the ideal hideaway for the paparazzi-shy star. Surrounded by trees and shrubbery, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion provides plenty of privacy, as well as an intimate enclave of fellow celebrities (despite the sale, Moby still lives next-door).

DiCaprio’s spent the last few of years clearing out his real estate holdings. In 2016 he listed the $10.95 Malibu compound he owned for 18 years, sold his Greenwich Village apartment for $8 million, and listed his Studio City home. Oh, and he sold his other Malibu pad in 2013.

Maybe the draw of living next to Moby proved reason enough to jump back into the real estate game? Whatever the case, Leo's investment looks just posh enough for Hollywood's reigning king.

Scroll down below for a closer look at DiCaprio’s new Los Feliz digs.