Top Social TV Star

Follow her: Twitter @mindykaling
Instagram @mindykaling
The author of Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? proves herself to be a social butterfly in the comedy series The Mindy Project—her 3 million+ Twitter followers and 817,000+ Instagram followers often get to peek inside her thoughts (and closet). Shown here: Kaling predicting the latest showbiz winners. "I did a Gold Derby chat at my desk and had to hide my inappropriate desk art. Nice to wear a button down and jeans."
Instagram/mindykaling
Lena Dunham
Follow her: Twitter @lenadunham Instagram @lenadunham Talk about being a girl about town: Dunham’s 1.65 million+ Twitter followers are first to hear about the actress' party plans, while her 975,000+ Instagram followers can catch sight of the TV star's newest friends. Shown here: Dunham getting ready for a big night out and sporting a fabulous clutch courtesy of Charlotte Olympia.
Instagram/lenadunham
Kerry Washington
Follow her: Twitter @kerrywashington
Instagram @kerrywashington
The Scandal star lets her secrets out via tweets and 'grams—her 1.69 million+ Twitter followers and 718,000+ Instagram followers get the inside scoop on what the actress is up to with her friends and famous co-workers. Shown here: Washington nabs a bite of gluten-free pizza backstage at the Oscars.
Instagram/kerrywashington
Jennifer Lopez
Follow her: Twitter @jlo
Instagram @jlo
The singer and American Idol judge keeps her 28.4 million+ Twitter followers and 3.7 million+ Instagram followers in the loop on all her social gatherings, from chilling on stage with talented singers to sitting front row with her team at #ParisFashionWeek. Shown here: J.Lo is all smiles with her buds during #idolrushweek
Instagram/jlo
Sofia Vergara
Follow her: Twitter @sofiavergara Instagram @sofiavergara The Modern Family star boasts over 6.18 million Twitter followers and 1.8 million+ Instagram followers who stay updated on her days on set, dinner parties, and family game nights. Shown here: Vergara enjoying the perfect day with her gals.
Instagram/sofiavergara
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Instagram/mindykaling
Mindy Kaling
Follow her: Twitter @mindykaling
Instagram @mindykaling
The author of Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? proves herself to be a social butterfly in the comedy series The Mindy Project—her 3 million+ Twitter followers and 817,000+ Instagram followers often get to peek inside her thoughts (and closet). Shown here: Kaling predicting the latest showbiz winners. "I did a Gold Derby chat at my desk and had to hide my inappropriate desk art. Nice to wear a button down and jeans."
Advertisement
2 of 5Instagram/lenadunham
Lena Dunham
Follow her: Twitter @lenadunham Instagram @lenadunham Talk about being a girl about town: Dunham’s 1.65 million+ Twitter followers are first to hear about the actress' party plans, while her 975,000+ Instagram followers can catch sight of the TV star's newest friends. Shown here: Dunham getting ready for a big night out and sporting a fabulous clutch courtesy of Charlotte Olympia.
3 of 5Instagram/kerrywashington
Kerry Washington
Follow her: Twitter @kerrywashington
Instagram @kerrywashington
The Scandal star lets her secrets out via tweets and 'grams—her 1.69 million+ Twitter followers and 718,000+ Instagram followers get the inside scoop on what the actress is up to with her friends and famous co-workers. Shown here: Washington nabs a bite of gluten-free pizza backstage at the Oscars.
Advertisement
4 of 5Instagram/jlo
Jennifer Lopez
Follow her: Twitter @jlo
Instagram @jlo
The singer and American Idol judge keeps her 28.4 million+ Twitter followers and 3.7 million+ Instagram followers in the loop on all her social gatherings, from chilling on stage with talented singers to sitting front row with her team at #ParisFashionWeek. Shown here: J.Lo is all smiles with her buds during #idolrushweek
Advertisement
5 of 5Instagram/sofiavergara
Sofia Vergara
Follow her: Twitter @sofiavergara Instagram @sofiavergara The Modern Family star boasts over 6.18 million Twitter followers and 1.8 million+ Instagram followers who stay updated on her days on set, dinner parties, and family game nights. Shown here: Vergara enjoying the perfect day with her gals.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.