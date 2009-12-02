Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists

Dec 02, 2009
Best of 2009: Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Heidi Klum - The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
THE GUEST LIST: Heidi Klum, Marisa Miller, Jay-Z, Fergie
THE VIBE: Who says Angels can't engage in a little bad behavior? After the runway action, the fashion crowd headed to New York City's M2 Ultra Lounge to sip Stoli Angel Elixirs and rock out to some chart-topping hits.
THE PLAYLIST:
L.E.S. Artistes by Santogold
Listen Now

D.A.N.C.E. by Justice
Listen Now

I Got A Feeling by Black Eyed Peas
Listen Now

Enjoy Yourself by Michael Jackson
Listen Now

Run This Town by Jay-Z featuring Rihanna and Kanye West
Listen Now
LAN/Corbis
Best of 2009: Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Demi Moore - Tyra Banks - White House Correspondents Dinner
White House Correspondents' Dinner Cocktail Reception
THE GUEST LIST: Demi Moore, Tyra Banks, Chace Crawford
THE VIBE: Guests listened to songs from President Obama's own Air Force One playlist when Time, People and CNN hosted a cocktail party before the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
THE PLAYLIST:
Take a Bow by Rihanna
Listen Now

Lullaby of Birdland by Sarah Vaughn
Listen Now

Love Lockdown by Kanye West
Listen Now

I Feel For You by Chaka Khan
Listen Now
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Best of 2009 Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Barbie 50th Anniversary fashion show
Barbie 50th Anniversary Fashion Show
THE GUEST LIST: Heidi Klum, Kimora Lee Simmons, Diane von Furstenburg
THE VIBE: Who knew Barbie's taste in music was so edgy? When the iconic doll marked her 50th birthday with a fashion bash, the world's top model's strutted their stuff to some indie rock.
THE PLAYLIST:
Doll Parts by Hole
Listen Now

Cherry Lips by Garbage
Listen Now

Big Time Sensuality by Bjork
Listen Now

I'm Alive by Electric Light Orchestra
Listen Now
Getty Images
Best of 2009 - Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Sophia Bush and Selena Gomez - Hollywood Style Awards
The Hollywood Style Awards
THE GUEST LIST: Sophia Bush, Selena Gomez, Lauren Conrad, Kim Kardashian
THE VIBE: After the awards were presented to the year's hottest designers, stylists and the next generation of fashion icons, Tinseltown's trendsetters mingled to a mix of modern and vintage songs spun by DJ PS1 .
THE PLAYLIST:
The Reflex by Duran Duran
Listen Now

Kids by MGMT
Listen Now

Meet Me Halfway by Black Eyed Peas
Listen Now

Sad Sad City by Ghostland Observatory
Listen Now

Use Somebody by Kings of Leon
Listen Now
Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Best of 2009 Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Estelle and Kanye West - 2009 Grammy Awards
The 2009 Grammy Awards
THE GUEST LIST: Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey
THE VIBE: With performances by Estelle and Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Radiohead, the celebration of music was a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll and everything else in between.
THE PLAYLIST:
American Boy by Estelle feat. Kanye West
Listen Now

Viva la Vida by Coldplay
Listen Now

Fifteen by Taylor Swift feat. Miley Cyrus
Listen Now

Get On Your Boots by U2
Listen Now
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Best of 2009: Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Renee Zellweger and Katie Holmes - Elle Women in Hollywood Awards
The Women in Hollywood Awards
THE GUEST LIST: Renee Zellweger, Katie Holmes, Julianne Moore
THE VIBE: DJ Daisy O'Dell provided the eclectic female-inspired playlist when Zellweger and Holmes were among the many women celebrated for their contributions to the entertainment industry at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards.
THE PLAYLIST:
William's Blood by Grace Jones
Listen Now

Paris by Friendly Fires
Listen Now

Rock Steady by Aretha Franklin
Listen Now

Superstition by Estelle
Listen Now

Hercules Theme by Hercules and Love Affair
Listen Now

Byrds of Prey by Bertie Blackman
Listen Now

The Move by Boom Bip
Listen Now
Todd Williamson/WireImage; Sara De Boer/Startraks Photo
Best of 2009 Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Jennifer Lopez - Marc Anthony - TopShop New York City opening
TopShop's N.Y.C. Debut
THE GUEST LIST: Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs
THE VIBE: Surprise performer Jennifer Hudson belted out her most recognizable tunes and covered a few '90s hits by Whitney Houston and En Vogue during a fashionable bash to mark the opening of the first U.S. outpost of TopShop in New York City.
THE PLAYLIST:
Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson
Listen Now

You Pulled Me Through by Jennifer Hudson
Listen Now

One Night Only by Jennifer Hudson
Listen Now

You Give Good Love by Whitney Houston
Listen Now

Givin' Him Something He Can Feel by En Vogue
Listen Now
Sherly Rabbani and Josephine Solimene
Best of 2009 Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Eve - InStyle and HFPA Toronto Film Festival Party
InStyle's Toronto Film Festival Party
THE GUEST LIST: Eve, Keanu Reeves, Robin Wright Penn
THE VIBE: DJ RAMM spun a mix of "huge but forgotten classics" for the cinematic crowd at InStyle and the HFPA's annual TIFF bash.
THE PLAYLIST:
Boogie Shoes by KC and the Sunshine Band
Listen Now

Everything She Wants by Wham!
Listen Now

Mysterious Ways by U2
Listen Now

Peace Frog by The Doors
Listen Now
George Pimentel/WireImage
Best of 2009: Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Katie Cassidy - Michael Rady - The Environmental Media Awards
Environmental Media Awards
THE GUEST LIST: Katie Cassidy, Michael Rady, Olivia Wilde
THE VIBE: Everyone was thinking green at the 20th annual Environmental Media Awards, but the Top 40 tracks played at the eco-friendly ceremony were solid gold.
THE PLAYLIST:
I?m Yours by Jason Marz
Listen Now

Hot N Cold by Katy Perry
Listen Now

Just Dance by Lady Gaga
Listen Now

Love Sex Magic by Ciara featuring Justin Timberlake
Listen Now

So What by Pink
Listen Now
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
Best of 2009: Top 10 Celebrity Party Playlists - Ginnfer Goodwin - Zoe Saldana - Prada's Book Launch
Prada's Book Launch
THE GUEST LIST: Ginnifer Goodwin, Zoe Saldana, Chloe Sevigny
THE VIBE: At an L.A. party celebrating the launch of famed fashion label Prada's retrospective book, DJ Courtney spun everything from mellow lounge tunes to groovy dance beats.
THE PLAYLIST:
Time to Pretend by MGMT
Listen Now

Strickt Machine by Goldfrapp
Listen Now

Ulysses by Franz Ferdinand
Listen Now

Paris (Airplane Remix) by Friendly Fires
Listen Now

Jeepster by T. Rex
Listen Now

Lost In The Supermarket by The Clash
Listen Now
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
