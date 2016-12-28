Get Formally Introduced to the Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2016, According to IMDb

As a frequent moviegoer with a terrible memory, IMDb just might be my most visited website. Often times, I can barely wait for the lights to go up to yank out my phone and frantically Google what movie I know that supporting character from after having the question swirl around in my head for 90 minutes. Honestly, I’d rather watch the film from the comfort of my couch so I can search the entire cinematic history of each actor who graces the screen without being yelled at by an usher.

Clearly, I’m not alone, as the site boasts 250 million monthly unique visitors, most of whom I can only imagine are doing the same. As Netflix fanatics binge-watched Stranger Things this summer, they searched en masse for the cinematic background that brought us stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Natalia Dyer and the Girl on the Train obsession had many wondering who exactly Haley Bennett is. Spoiler alert, she’s not the same person as Jennifer Lawrence, despite the uncanny resemblance.

In fact, the interest in Brown and Bennett was so big, they even made the site's list of top stars of 2016. They both landed above Leonardo DiCaprio on the ranking of the years' most searched-for celebs—and the man won his first, long-awaited Oscar this year.

IMDb categorized celebs as “breakout stars” if they charted on IMDb’s annual Top 100 list for the first time in their careers in 2016. They ranked the 10 celebs that had the highest page views of any of these “new” faces, making them 2016’s hottest new celebs.

So keep scrolling to meet all of the actors and actresses who popped up on our radar this year—and we can expect to see much more of in the next.