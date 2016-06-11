13 Tony Award Nominees and Broadway Stars Share Their Post-Show Indulgences

There’s a family ritual that most attendees of a Broadway show abide by night after night: Grab a snack, snag a Playbill, find your seat, and enjoy. But what goes down after the stars take their bow and sign some autographs at the stage door?

As we learned from this year’s top Tony Award nominees and a mix of legendary onstage talents, cast members and those who help produce each show can’t simply fall asleep moments after their performances are over. Many opt to take the zen route and cool down with soothing tunes and relaxing beauty products. For another energized bunch, tradition calls for late-night drinks and greasy fare that take them well into the early hours of the morning. Cheeseburgers, unsurprisingly, tend to be many of the stars’ first choice off the menu.

See what 13 Broadway pros do after each show below—and catch the 2016 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, at 8 p.m. on CBS.