Tommy Hilfiger Turns 65! See 9 Times A-List Celebs Rocked His Classic Designs

Happy 65th birthday to Tommy Hilfiger! The fashion designer's body of work has redefined classic American dress. Since establishing his eponymous lifestyle brand in 1985, it's been one major success after another. By 1996, the company, which had previously only produced menswear, had expanded into women's luxury clothing, followed by fragrance.

Today, Hilfiger is in the process of putting out a memoir about his life and company called American Dreamer. The book, which details Tommy's life story and business dealings, is set to be released in October, 2016, with both personal memories and career advice from the designer.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Also notable are the many Hollywood A-listers who've chosen to wear Hilfiger's designs while out attending events. Everyone from Olivia Palermo and Zooey Deschanel to Jessica Alba and Renée Zellweger have frequented the red carpet in the man's fashions. In honor of the designer's special day and outstanding career, we've rounded up his best designs to date. Happy birthday, Tommy!