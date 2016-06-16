See Tom Hiddleston's Most Dramatic Movie Transformations

Through the years, Tom Hiddleston has appeared in a slew of major motion pictures and, with that, he's undergone some major costume changes for each film. The actor is perhaps best known for playing Loki, the adopted brother and archenemy of the title character in Thor, The Avengers, and Thor: The Dark World. Besides playing Loki, and has also appeared in Steven Spielberg's War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea, and Woody Allen's romantic comedy Midnight in Paris—just to name a few of his impressive movie roles.

From his role as Loki, the raven-haired Marvel Comics character, to playing soldiers and even vampires, the actor has shown he has no limits when it comes to on-screen versatility. That's why we've rounded up a look back at his most notable big screen transformations. Check them out below.