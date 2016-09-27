Tom Hiddleston Teams Up with a Trio of Afghan Hounds for Gucci's Latest Ad Campaign

Tom Hiddleston has proved time and time again that just because he's no longer dating America's pop princess, doesn't mean he's going anywhere. After a buzz-worthy appearance as a presenter and nominee at the Emmy Awards, The Night Manager actor's latest endeavor is one of high fashion and sleek sophistication, as the face of the Gucci cruise 2017 men’s tailoring ad campaign.

Hiddleston stars in a series of photos, along with a few blonde beauties (aka Afghan hounds), in "an historic mansion owned by the late artist Tony Duquette," according to a press release from the label. The photos are striking, offering a glimpse into the ornate world Duquette, with Hiddleston surrounded by the artist's personal collection of heirlooms, paintings and curiosities.

Scroll down for the photos of Hiddleston looking as dapper as ever a variety of tailored suits, luxe jackets and perfectly tailored trousers. Our favorite shot of the campaign? Hiddleston gazing into the eyes of one gorgeous pup—who gazes right back. Clearly, no one is immune to the beauty of Tom Hiddleston, not even a dog.