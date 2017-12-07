whitelogo
Tom Hardy
Celebrity
Tom Hardy
Videos
IMDB's Top Stars of 2017 List Is Really, Really Surprising
Dec 07, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Princes William and Harry Have Cameos in the Next
Star Wars
Movie
Nov 16, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Movies
10 Movies to See in July
Jul 05, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Tom Hardy Posts the Most Heartbreaking Tribute After His Dog Dies
Jun 09, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Tom Hardy Starts a Fundraising Campaign for Manchester Attack Victims
May 24, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Tom Hardy Will Star in the
Spider-Man
Spinoff
Venom
May 19, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Tom Hardy Reportedly Catches a Thief IRL and Twitter Goes Wild
Apr 25, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Ryan Gosling as the Next James Bond? Yes, Please
Mar 01, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Tom Hardy Reading a Bedtime Story Is the Best Way to Kick Off 2017
Jan 03, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Tom Hardy Loses Bet with Leonardo DiCaprio, Getting "Sh*tty" Tattoo
Dec 08, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Watch the Trailer for Christopher Nolan's
Dunkirk
, Harry Styles and Tom Hardy's New Movie
Aug 05, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike
Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Oscars
Tom Hardy’s Gorgeous Wife Charlotte Riley Stole His Thunder on the Oscars Red Carpet
Feb 29, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Wins His First Oscar for
The Revenant
Feb 29, 2016 @ 12:15 am
Movies
13 Must-Sees Over Your Holiday Break
Dec 02, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
19 Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend—for Every Mood!
Nov 23, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Movies
Legend
Star Emily Browning on the Deceptive Appeal of the Bad Boy: "You Can't Change Them"
Oct 02, 2015 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
7 of Birthday Boy Tom Hardy's Unbelievable Dubsmash Performances!
Sep 15, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Movies
9 Times Birthday Boy Tom Hardy Totally Changed His Look for a Role
Sep 15, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Star Couples
Tom Hardy and His Wife Are Expecting a Baby!
Sep 03, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Watch Tom Hardy's Epic Dubsmash Lip-Sync Videos
Aug 28, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
