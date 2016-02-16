7 of Tom Ford’s Most Memorable Life Moments

Jamie McCarthy
InStyle Staff
Feb 16, 2016 @ 8:15 am

At 54 Tom Ford continues to play muse to his own master: an impeccable stud serving up a swirl of bons mots, earthy scents, and debonair fashion. The designer, who recently spoke to InStyle’s Editorial Director Ariel Foxman for Time, has been busy wrapping up edits on his second film, Nocturnal Animals, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams.

Though he’s got no time to dilly­dally, Ford’s success has afforded him the freedom to do what he wants when he wants. And that means bucking convention when something just doesn’t sit right.

Scroll down to take look back at seven of the designer's most memorable moments in his life and career, and read Ford's interview with Foxman in Time's Feb. 22 issue and at time.com.

1 of 7 Paul Hurschmann

1995

Revitalizes Gucci; Madonna, wearing it head to toe, slays at the MTV Video Awards.

2 of 7 SGranitz

2003

Also revitalizes YSL; Julianne Moore wears his gown to the Academy Awards.

3 of 7 ©Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

2009

Writes and directs A Single Man, starring Moore and Colin Firth.

4 of 7 Jon Furniss

2012

Becomes a parent to a baby boy with husband Richard Buckley.

5 of 7 Stephen Lovekin

2013

“I don’t pop molly/ I rock Tom Ford,” raps Jay Z on an album track named for the designer.

6 of 7 Courtesy

2015

Forgoes a traditional runway show and releases a music video starring Lady Gaga and his spring 2016 collection.

7 of 7 Getty Images, Courtesy

2015

Lips & Boys collection’s Drake lipstick, named for the rapper, sells out in minutes at $35 a tube.

Ariel Foxman is the editorial director of InStyle. Read his interview with Tom Ford, from Time's Feb. 22 issue, at time.com.

