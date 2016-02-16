7 of Tom Ford’s Most Memorable Life Moments

At 54 Tom Ford continues to play muse to his own master: an impeccable stud serving up a swirl of bons mots, earthy scents, and debonair fashion. The designer, who recently spoke to InStyle’s Editorial Director Ariel Foxman for Time, has been busy wrapping up edits on his second film, Nocturnal Animals, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams.

Though he’s got no time to dilly­dally, Ford’s success has afforded him the freedom to do what he wants when he wants. And that means bucking convention when something just doesn’t sit right.

RELATED: Tom Ford on How Designers Are Dictators and Why He Would Turn Down Dressing a Celebrity

Scroll down to take look back at seven of the designer's most memorable moments in his life and career, and read Ford's interview with Foxman in Time's Feb. 22 issue and at time.com.