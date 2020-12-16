Tom Cruise Heard Screaming at Crew Members for Breaking COVID Protocols in Leaked Audio
They were on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.
As movie and television sets remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols like distancing, mask-wearing, and testing have become the norm. Apparently, however, the rules are being broken by some on the set of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7, and the actor decided to yell about it.
In an audio recording leaked by The Sun, Cruise can be heard screaming profanities and threatening to fire crew members after "spotting two crew [members] standing within two meters of each other."
"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I'm on the phone with every f–king studio at night, insurance companies, producers … They are looking at us and using us to make their movies," he yells in the audio. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers."
"If I see you do it again, you’re f–king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f–ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down."
On Twitter, many people brought up the point that while they are happy Cruise takes safety and the jobs of working-class people seriously, it's uncomfortable to hear him yelling in that way.
At this time, none of the production members have spoken out about the incident to give a clearer picture of the situation.