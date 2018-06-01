whitelogo
Tom Cruise
Videos
What Nicole Kidman Had to Say About Her Miscarriage
Jun 01, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's 25-Year-Old Daughter Is Breaking Into the Fashion Industry
Feb 14, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
7 Times The Oprah Winfrey Show Made History
Jan 29, 2018 @ 9:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Cruise Among Hollywood’s Worst on the Complete List of Razzies Nominees
Jan 27, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Tom Cruise Says He Did Not Wear a Prosthetic Butt in
Valkyrie
Sep 27, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Tom Cruise Injured in
Mission, Impossible
6 Stunt
Aug 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Gigi Hadid's Real Name Isn't Actually Gigi
Aug 02, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Transformations
41 Celebrity Yearbook Photos of Your Favorite Stars
Before
They Were Famous
Jul 28, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
14 Celebrities Who Look Nothing Like the Characters They Played on Screen
Jul 05, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Transformations
Tom Cruise Turns 55—See How He's Changed Since the 1980s!
Jul 03, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Top Gun 2
Officially Has a Release Date
Jul 01, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Let’s Talk About How Hot Jake Johnson Looks in
The Mummy
Jun 13, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Tom Cruise Can't Keep It Together After Discovering Tom Cruise Memes
Jun 13, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Tom Cruise Reveals
Top Gun
Sequel Title
Jun 02, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Movies
Tom Cruise Confirms That a
Top Gun
Sequel Is "Definitely Happening"
May 23, 2017 @ 8:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Nicole Kidman Movingly Dedicates Lion Performance to Her Kids
Feb 25, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was Once Engaged to Lenny Kravitz
Feb 16, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
These 21 Left-Handed Celebrities Know the Struggle
Dec 06, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Watch Tom Cruise Act Out His Movie Career in 9 Minutes
Oct 20, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Tom Cruise Talks
Top Gun
Training and the Possible Sequel
Oct 19, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise! See Three Decades of His Changing Looks
Jul 03, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Tom Cruise Is Back and Hotter Than Ever in New
Jack Reacher
:
Never Go Back
Trailer
Jun 22, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
20 Stunning Vintage Photos of the Best Dressed Stars at the Cannes Film Festival
May 13, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
