Tom Brady Has the Cutest Things to Say About His Daughter Vivian

Just when you thought the Brady-Bündchen bunch couldn't get any cuter, patriarch Tom Brady is melting our hearts with his comments about his daughter Vivian.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who shares son Benjamin, 6, and daughter Vivian, 3, with wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his family life and the special father-daughter relationship he shares with his littlest one.

"That little girl owns my day, owns my life," the proud dad admitted about the little tot, adding, ""[I] cannot say no to anything,"

He continued, ""Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do. That's just the way it goes." Aw!

The 39-year-old Super Bowl champ also said that while he would love his sons Benjamin and 9-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, to follow in his footsteps, there's no pressure there.

"Who knows if they'll play sports," the professional athlete said. "If they do, I think it's great because I can really help them out, but if they don't, that's up to them."

