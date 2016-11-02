Take a Look Inside Tobey Maguire's $2.995 Million Spanish-Style Home in Santa Monica

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and his jewelry designer wife, Jennifer Meyer, called it quits last month after nine years of marriage. Naturally, this change begot another: Maguire just listed his Spanish-style Santa Monica, California, property, which he purchased in May 2015, Trulia reports.

Though the home wasn’t his for long, it’s obvious that it was well loved. In fact, Maguire upped the asking price to $2.995 million—$320,000 more than he paid the prior year.

We’re beginning to see a trend: Just months prior to purchasing the abode, Meyers and Maguire listed another California home in the Brentwood area for a cool $10.25 million—a home they’d purchased in January 2014 for a fraction of the price. Tobey Maguire: House-flipper extraordinaire?

Built in 1927, the currently available home retains its old-timey feel, but a recent remodel gave the L.A. pad some modern features, including a new second story and elevated 22-foot ceilings—plenty of space for Spider-Man to scale the room.

In addition to the main house, the property houses two other buildings: a 1,200-square-foot studio and a separate structure that’s currently operating as a home gym.

With three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and plenty of lounging space (multiple living rooms), the home is the perfect L.A. property for a small family looking to settle down near the beach.

For a closer look inside Maguire’s former home, scroll through the photos below.