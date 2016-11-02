Take a Look Inside Tobey Maguire's $2.995 Million Spanish-Style Home in Santa Monica

Donato Sardella/Getty
Isabel Jones
Nov 02, 2016

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and his jewelry designer wife, Jennifer Meyer, called it quits last month after nine years of marriage. Naturally, this change begot another: Maguire just listed his Spanish-style Santa Monica, California, property, which he purchased in May 2015, Trulia reports.

Though the home wasn’t his for long, it’s obvious that it was well loved. In fact, Maguire upped the asking price to $2.995 million—$320,000 more than he paid the prior year.

We’re beginning to see a trend: Just months prior to purchasing the abode, Meyers and Maguire listed another California home in the Brentwood area for a cool $10.25 million—a home they’d purchased in January 2014 for a fraction of the price. Tobey Maguire: House-flipper extraordinaire?

Built in 1927, the currently available home retains its old-timey feel, but a recent remodel gave the L.A. pad some modern features, including a new second story and elevated 22-foot ceilings—plenty of space for Spider-Man to scale the room.

In addition to the main house, the property houses two other buildings: a 1,200-square-foot studio and a separate structure that’s currently operating as a home gym. 

With three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and plenty of lounging space (multiple living rooms), the home is the perfect L.A. property for a small family looking to settle down near the beach.   

VIDEO: Take a Tour of Tobey Maguire's Santa Monica Home

 

For a closer look inside Maguire’s former home, scroll through the photos below.

1 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

LIVING ROOM

The airy modern living space features a skylight and a room-lining row of windows. With off-beat furnishings and décor, the area gives a cool museum cafe vibe.

2 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

GUESTROOM

The warm guest room looks as cozy as can be—maybe too cozy: Houseguests might never leave.

3 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

BEDROOM

An arched wood-beam ceiling and simple layout make this bedroom the prime spot to campout on a lazy Sunday.

4 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

KITCHEN

Though intimate in size, the home's compact kitchen looks like a comfortable area to break out the cookbooks.

5 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

BATHROOM

One of two-and-a-half baths in the Santa Monica compound, this tile-lined washroom comes with two separate sinks—perfect for newlyweds or young siblings.

6 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

RECREATION AREA

Hone your ping pong skills, learn how to play guitar, ... With this spacious recreational area, anything is possible. 

7 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

TV ROOM

Of course, Maguire has a TV room—a quiet nook to house any Spider-Man marathons. 

8 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

EXTERIOR

The home's facade welcomes visitors with a stone walkway and desert-style flair.

9 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

DECK

Enjoy a shady evening outside by lounging on the compound's generous deck. 

10 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

OFFICE

This petite home office looks like a prime spot to brainstorm jewelry designs. 

