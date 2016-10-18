Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Announce Split—Look Back at Their Sweetest Red Carpet Moments

After nine years together, actor Tobey Maguire and his jewelry designer wife, Jennifer Meyer, have officially called it quits, according to People.

The former couple shares two children, 9-year-old Ruby and 7-year-old Otis, whose well-being is their main focus.

In a joint statement, Maguire and Meyer told People: “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Maguire, 41, and Meyer, 39, met in 2003 and married four years later in a small ceremony in Hawaii shortly after the birth of their first child, daughter Ruby.

Just yesterday, Meyer posted a photo of a heart-shaped turquoise ring to her Instagram page, bearing the caption: “Monday morning blues.” Well, this celebrity split is certainly giving us some serious Tuesday afternoon blues.

Monday morning blues 💙 xo #jennifermeyer #xojm A photo posted by J E N N I F E R M E Y E R (@jenmeyerjewelry) on Oct 17, 2016 at 7:55am PDT

In honor of the pair’s longtime bond, take a look back at Meyer and Maguire’s sweetest couple moments.