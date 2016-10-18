Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Announce Split—Look Back at Their Sweetest Red Carpet Moments

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Isabel Jones
Oct 18, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

After nine years together, actor Tobey Maguire and his jewelry designer wife, Jennifer Meyer, have officially called it quits, according to People.

The former couple shares two children, 9-year-old Ruby and 7-year-old Otis, whose well-being is their main focus.

In a joint statement, Maguire and Meyer told People: “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Maguire, 41, and Meyer, 39, met in 2003 and married four years later in a small ceremony in Hawaii shortly after the birth of their first child, daughter Ruby.

Just yesterday, Meyer posted a photo of a heart-shaped turquoise ring to her Instagram page, bearing the caption: “Monday morning blues.” Well, this celebrity split is certainly giving us some serious Tuesday afternoon blues.

Monday morning blues 💙 xo #jennifermeyer #xojm

A photo posted by J E N N I F E R M E Y E R (@jenmeyerjewelry) on

VIDEO: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Release Official Statements on Their Divorce

In honor of the pair’s longtime bond, take a look back at Meyer and Maguire’s sweetest couple moments.

1 of 4 Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Feb. 5, 2007

Back in 2007, Jennifer and Tobey were all smiles as they attended the 79th Academy Awards ceremony in coordinating all-black ensembles.

2 of 4 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Nov. 18, 2015

Donning a bold pink-and-purple plaid, Maguire hugged his wife as they celebrated her collaboration with Barneys New York at a private dinner in Los Angeles.

3 of 4 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

June 3, 2013

Meyer wore a sunny strapless dress to the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards, which she attended with Maguire, clad in a suit and tie. 

4 of 4 David Livingston/Getty

Sept. 8, 2015

The couple struck a sweet pose at the premiere of Bleecker Street Media's Pawn Sacrifice in Los Angeles.

