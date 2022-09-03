Twitter Can't Get Enough of Timothée Chalamet's Backless Jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival

This year's breakout style star at the Venice Film Festival wasn't Cate Blanchett, nor was it Tessa Thompson or Jodie Turner-Smith — though, it was close. Instead, the internet has spoken and the award for best-dressed went to none other than Timothée Chalamet.

Last night, the actor attended the premiere of his new film, cannibal romance-drama Bones and All, in a custom halter jumpsuit by Haider Ackermann. The blood-red ensemble, which was cut from a shimmering, shiny fabric, pushed the boundaries of gender stereotypes with its entirely backless silhouette and scarf-like detail that tied around the neck. Chalamet completed his bold look with black boots that featured a slight heel and silver Cartier rings.

Getty

Twitter couldn't get enough of his red carpet look. "Timothée Chalamet is the most special sexy man alive.. no one can forget him," one fan gushed, while another jokingly remarked, "timothée chalamet woke up and decided to end us all."

Unsurprisingly, this wasn't the only standout sartorial moment from Timothée's time in Venice. In fact, he had two wins in one day. Hours before shutting down the red carpet, Chalamet was effortlessly stylish in a crochet cardigan with a crystal brooch layered over a band tee, paired with baggy cargo shorts and combat boots.