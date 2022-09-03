Twitter Can't Get Enough of Timothée Chalamet's Backless Jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival

The red carpet? He shut it down.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 3, 2022 @ 12:26PM
Timothee Chalamet Backless Jumpsuit
Photo: Getty

This year's breakout style star at the Venice Film Festival wasn't Cate Blanchett, nor was it Tessa Thompson or Jodie Turner-Smith — though, it was close. Instead, the internet has spoken and the award for best-dressed went to none other than Timothée Chalamet.

Last night, the actor attended the premiere of his new film, cannibal romance-drama Bones and All, in a custom halter jumpsuit by Haider Ackermann. The blood-red ensemble, which was cut from a shimmering, shiny fabric, pushed the boundaries of gender stereotypes with its entirely backless silhouette and scarf-like detail that tied around the neck. Chalamet completed his bold look with black boots that featured a slight heel and silver Cartier rings.

Timothee Chalamet Backless Jumpsuit
Getty

Twitter couldn't get enough of his red carpet look. "Timothée Chalamet is the most special sexy man alive.. no one can forget him," one fan gushed, while another jokingly remarked, "timothée chalamet woke up and decided to end us all."

Unsurprisingly, this wasn't the only standout sartorial moment from Timothée's time in Venice. In fact, he had two wins in one day. Hours before shutting down the red carpet, Chalamet was effortlessly stylish in a crochet cardigan with a crystal brooch layered over a band tee, paired with baggy cargo shorts and combat boots.

Timothee Chalamet Backless Jumpsuit
Getty
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cate Blanchett "Tar" Red Carpet Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett's Black Jumpsuit Was Literally Blooming at the Venice Film Festival
Jodie Turner-Smith Venice International Film Festival
Jodie Turner-Smith Wore Every Trend at Once at the Venice Film Festival
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Wore the Perfect Fall Outfit Formula at the Venice Film Festival
Harry Styles
Twitter Can't Get Enough of Harry Styles in Short Shorts on the Beach
ALL NATURAL: What Are Fulani Braids
Fulani Braids Are the Fire Protective Style You'll Want to Rock This Spring
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Free People
These Joggers Are About to Become Your Next Pair of Live-In Pants
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore a Bra Top Under a Blazer on the Red Carpet
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Went Braless in a Sheer Red Gown at the Venice Film Festival
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely Sheer Bejeweled Dress at the Venice Film Festival
Kate Beckinsale in Givenchy, 2001
200 Celebrity Looks We Love
Jennifer Lopez
Celebrities Obsessed with Their Timberland Boots
Shakira - Pink - Video Music Awards - Celebrity Fashion
September 14-20
What Is it About Gwyneth Paltrow?
Why I Love to Hate (and Hate to Love) Gwyneth Paltrow
Chrissy Teigen
The One Condiment Chrissy Teigen Can't Get Enough Of
Brad Pitt Volunteered and Became a Meme
People Can't Get Enough of These Photos of Brad Pitt Volunteering